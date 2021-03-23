Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Old Second Bancorp worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OSBC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,866,000 after acquiring an additional 79,006 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 952,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,617,000 after purchasing an additional 84,653 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 15.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 168,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 22,206 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 154,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 9,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 8.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $13.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.09. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $394.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.45.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $32.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.63 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 13.06%. As a group, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 3.08%.

In other Old Second Bancorp news, Director John Ladowicz sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $199,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman William B. Skoglund sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $77,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $297,640. 4.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

