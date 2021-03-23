Olin (NYSE:OLN) PT Raised to $48.00 at KeyCorp

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $34.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on OLN. Bank of America increased their target price on Olin from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Alembic Global Advisors increased their target price on Olin from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Olin from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Olin from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.63.

NYSE OLN opened at $37.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $42.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Olin will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 344.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

