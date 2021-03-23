Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $350,000 Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 78.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,018 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PKG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,118,000 after acquiring an additional 30,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $130.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $74.26 and a 12 month high of $148.14.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.09). Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

PKG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

