Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $457,000 Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 66.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,356 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 195.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $494.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $445.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.81.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $511.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $516.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $379.88. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $135.63 and a twelve month high of $577.06. The stock has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.40 million. Research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total transaction of $2,507,858.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,527 shares in the company, valued at $10,414,920.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 3,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.59, for a total transaction of $1,489,281.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,596,869.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,580 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,987. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Further Reading: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.