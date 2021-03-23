Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $335,000 in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEU. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in NewMarket by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,164,000 after purchasing an additional 44,136 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in NewMarket by 497.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,146,000 after purchasing an additional 123,644 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in NewMarket by 3,463.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 141,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 137,546 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NewMarket by 4.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 125,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in NewMarket by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,820,000 after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares in the last quarter. 55.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NewMarket stock opened at $388.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $392.46 and its 200 day moving average is $382.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. NewMarket Co. has a 52-week low of $304.65 and a 52-week high of $458.51.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 37.86%. The company had revenue of $527.78 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

