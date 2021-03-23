Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New $491,000 Investment in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,059 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WAFD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,265,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,496,000 after buying an additional 345,223 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,799,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,315,000 after buying an additional 120,842 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,497,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,555,000 after buying an additional 77,223 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,306,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,639,000 after buying an additional 748,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,226,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,576,000 after buying an additional 491,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

Washington Federal stock opened at $32.47 on Tuesday. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.87. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. Washington Federal had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $134.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is currently 46.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Washington Federal Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.