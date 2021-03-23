Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New Investment in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,494 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 187.3% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $426,346.59. Also, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $335,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,716,064.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,451 shares of company stock worth $1,683,447 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XEC opened at $60.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.15. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $69.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.92, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $434.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.73%.

XEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimarex Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

