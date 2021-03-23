Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Raises Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in MSCI were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSCI. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in MSCI by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of MSCI by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 15,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 8,949 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of MSCI by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of MSCI by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of MSCI by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 22,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI stock opened at $419.36 on Tuesday. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.82 and a 1-year high of $455.81. The company has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.68 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $419.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $398.36.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The business had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSCI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.71.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total value of $1,051,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 267,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,644,271.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate.

