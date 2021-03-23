Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Takes $366,000 Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GGG. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Graco by 2,476.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after buying an additional 121,285 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Graco by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 377,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,166,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Graco by 1.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Graco by 27.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after buying an additional 33,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Graco in the third quarter valued at approximately $371,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GGG. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

GGG opened at $69.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.43 and a 52-week high of $76.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.73. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $470.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

In other news, insider David M. Lowe sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $3,863,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 604,239 shares in the company, valued at $43,233,300.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $4,153,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,532 shares of company stock valued at $10,063,786. 4.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

