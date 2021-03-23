OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) and ACI Global (OTCMKTS:ACGJ) Financial Review

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) and ACI Global (OTCMKTS:ACGJ) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OpGen and ACI Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OpGen $3.50 million 19.73 -$12.45 million ($6.90) -0.44 ACI Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ACI Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OpGen.

Risk & Volatility

OpGen has a beta of -0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 144% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACI Global has a beta of -0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 155% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares OpGen and ACI Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OpGen -586.99% -154.05% -68.88% ACI Global N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.3% of OpGen shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of OpGen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.9% of ACI Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for OpGen and ACI Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OpGen 0 0 2 0 3.00 ACI Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

OpGen currently has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 79.15%. Given OpGen’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe OpGen is more favorable than ACI Global.

Summary

OpGen beats ACI Global on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc., a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms. The company's products include Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, a vitro diagnostic test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance in urine specimens or bacterial colonies isolated from urine and other body sites; and QuickFISH and PNA FISH products, which are FDA-cleared and CE-marked diagnostic test designed to detect pathogens in positive blood cultures. In addition, it offers Acuitas Lighthouse informatics systems, a cloud-based HIPAA compliant informatics offerings, which combine clinical lab test results with patient and hospital information, and provide analytics and insights to enable manage MDROs in the hospital and patient care environment. OpGen, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with the New York State Department of Health to develop a solution to detect, track, and manage antimicrobial-resistant infections at healthcare institutions. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

ACI Global Company Profile

There is no company description available for ACI Global Corp.

