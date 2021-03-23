Orion Protocol Market Cap Reaches $578.14 Million (ORN)

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 23rd. In the last week, Orion Protocol has traded up 53.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Orion Protocol token can currently be purchased for $27.80 or 0.00050379 BTC on popular exchanges. Orion Protocol has a market cap of $578.14 million and approximately $55.09 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $259.27 or 0.00469795 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.53 or 0.00064382 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.14 or 0.00141596 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00054200 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $432.93 or 0.00784456 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00075277 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Orion Protocol Profile

Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,794,000 tokens. Orion Protocol’s official website is www.orionprotocol.io/orn. The official message board for Orion Protocol is blog.orionprotocol.io.

Orion Protocol Token Trading

