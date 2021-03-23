Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Issues Earnings Results

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Oxford Square Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 89.76%.

Shares of NASDAQ:OXSQ opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. Oxford Square Capital has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $4.42. The stock has a market cap of $205.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.16.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OXSQ shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Oxford Square Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Oxford Square Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

