Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Oxford Square Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 89.76%.

Shares of OXSQ stock opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.16. The stock has a market cap of $205.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.33. Oxford Square Capital has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $4.42.

OXSQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Oxford Square Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Oxford Square Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

