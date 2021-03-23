P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $48.74

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.74 and traded as high as $63.10. P.A.M. Transportation Services shares last traded at $62.12, with a volume of 6,010 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $355.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.54 and a beta of 1.65.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $1.33. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $142.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director W Scott Davis bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,186. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services during the 3rd quarter worth $282,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 392.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTSI)

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

