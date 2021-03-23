PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $743.51 Million

Brokerages expect PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) to announce $743.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PAE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $731.27 million to $755.74 million. PAE reported sales of $617.25 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PAE will report full year sales of $3.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PAE.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.15).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PAE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of PAE in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut PAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PAE from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.10.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of PAE during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAE during the 4th quarter worth about $611,000. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of PAE by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 642,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,000 after acquiring an additional 62,616 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAE stock opened at $8.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.16. PAE has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $11.58. The firm has a market cap of $794.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.00 and a beta of 1.28.

PAE Incorporated provides operational solutions and outsourced services for the United States government, other allied governments, international organizations, and companies. The company operates through two segment, Global Mission Services and National Security Solutions. The Global Mission Services segment is involved in logistics and stability operations, including lifecycle logistics operations, humanitarian, and stability operations; infrastructure management, such as mission operations support, space development and operations, and test and training ranges; and force readiness comprising the maintenance and repair of military and civilian vehicle fleets and aircraft.

