PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pagerduty Inc. provides digital operations management solutions. The Company offers software as a service based platform PagerDuty, which helps developers, DevOps, information technology operations and business to prevent and resolve business impacting incidents. Pagerduty Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PD. Truist increased their price objective on PagerDuty from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on PagerDuty from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on PagerDuty from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on PagerDuty in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PagerDuty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Shares of PD opened at $42.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.95. PagerDuty has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $58.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -57.01 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $2,934,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $880,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,979 shares of company stock worth $8,800,327 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PD. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in PagerDuty during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Invictus RG purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in PagerDuty by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

