Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Collective Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGRO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Collective Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGRO) by 68.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,333 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Collective Growth were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Collective Growth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of CGRO stock opened at $10.88 on Tuesday. Collective Growth Co. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.47.

About Collective Growth

Collective Growth Corporation intends to operate in the cannabinoid industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Austin, Texas.

