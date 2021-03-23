Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) by 82.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,109 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Spark Energy were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPKE. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spark Energy by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 678,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 191,895 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Spark Energy by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 348,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 155,403 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Spark Energy by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 74,146 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Spark Energy by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 185,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 34,801 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Spark Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors own 23.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPKE opened at $10.54 on Tuesday. Spark Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.76. The firm has a market cap of $373.40 million, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Spark Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Spark Energy Company Profile

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail sales and distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

