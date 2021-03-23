Panagora Asset Management Inc. Invests $44,000 in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 44,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $30,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $55,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $624,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $1,771,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARPO opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.46. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.07 million, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 2.02.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

ARPO has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds for the treatment of ocular diseases and diabetic complications. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy.

