Panagora Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,423 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BRKL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 207.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 13,246 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 14,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

BRKL opened at $15.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 0.76. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $16.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $72.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.82 million. Research analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, CEO Darryl J. Fess sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $100,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Peck sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $744,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,518,440. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brookline Bancorp Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

