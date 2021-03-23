Parametrica Management Ltd Buys New Position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Zynga by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 341,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 75,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of -334.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.56. Zynga Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.32 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business’s revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 20,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $208,171.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,137,659.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Regina E. Dugan sold 8,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $87,620.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 226,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,215,173.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,800,963 shares of company stock valued at $29,171,899. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Bank of America upgraded Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.64.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

