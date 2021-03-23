Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1885 per share on Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08.

Pearson has decreased its dividend payment by 51.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Pearson has a dividend payout ratio of 80.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Pearson to earn $0.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.5%.

Get Pearson alerts:

PSO opened at $10.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.37. Pearson has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $11.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

PSO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets cut Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America upgraded Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.