Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Insider Paul Boote Purchases 16 Shares

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) insider Paul Boote acquired 16 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 971 ($12.69) per share, for a total transaction of £155.36 ($202.98).

Paul Boote also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Paul Boote bought 15 shares of Pennon Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 968 ($12.65) per share, for a total transaction of £145.20 ($189.70).

PNN stock opened at GBX 995.20 ($13.00) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.20 billion and a PE ratio of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 13.59, a current ratio of 18.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 930.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 979.50. Pennon Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 854.20 ($11.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,195.50 ($15.62).

Pennon Group Company Profile

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

