Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 22,711 Shares of HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG) by 685.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,711 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of HF Foods Group worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in HF Foods Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in HF Foods Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 564,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 25,336 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in HF Foods Group by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 9,925 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in HF Foods Group by 155.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 25,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HF Foods Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,460,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,504,000 after buying an additional 111,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

HF Foods Group stock opened at $7.87 on Tuesday. HF Foods Group Inc. has a one year low of $5.04 and a one year high of $11.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.84 and a 200 day moving average of $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $408.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.66.

About HF Foods Group

HF Foods Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes fresh produces, frozen and dry food products, and non-food products to Asian restaurants, primarily Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers throughout the Southeast, Pacific, and Mountain West regions in the United States.

