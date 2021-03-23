Penserra Capital Management LLC Invests $208,000 in RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of RedBall Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in RedBall Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RedBall Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of RedBall Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RedBall Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 178,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $1,875,174.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of RBAC opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.52. RedBall Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $12.40.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the sports, media and data analytics sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

