Penserra Capital Management LLC Makes New $179,000 Investment in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SOAC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SOAC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SOAC. Omni Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,514,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $510,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,423,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 41.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SOAC stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.94. Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $12.72.

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Profile

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

