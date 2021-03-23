Penserra Capital Management LLC Makes New $255,000 Investment in CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 18,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CURI shares. Barrington Research assumed coverage on CuriosityStream in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CuriosityStream presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.83.

CURI opened at $17.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.91. CuriosityStream Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $24.00.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

