Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of Cohn Robbins in the 4th quarter valued at $617,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Cohn Robbins in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohn Robbins by 702.1% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 87,533 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000.

NYSE:CRHC opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $11.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.65.

Cohn Robbins Company Profile

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

