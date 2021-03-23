Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the fourth quarter worth $660,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the fourth quarter valued at $1,040,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRPB opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $11.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.59.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Company Profile

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

