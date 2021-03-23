PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has $151.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an underperform rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $146.53.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $137.80 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.05 and a 200-day moving average of $139.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $102.87 and a 52 week high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 10,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

