P&F Industries (PFIN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 25th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PFIN stock opened at $6.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.39. P&F Industries has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $8.26.

In other news, major shareholder Lawndale Capital Management Ll sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 347,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,174. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Diamond A. Partners, L.P. sold 3,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $27,382.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 331,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,520.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,124 shares of company stock worth $425,888. 48.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

P&F Industries Company Profile

P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, imports, and sells pneumatic hand tools primarily to the retail, industrial, automotive, and aerospace markets primarily in the United States. The company offers sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, Jiffy Air Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names, as well as under private label trade names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and private label customers.

