Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 227,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 103,807 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $15,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 64.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $80.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a PE ratio of -13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $41.41 and a fifty-two week high of $90.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.17.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

