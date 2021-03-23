Photon Control (OTCMKTS:POCEF) Now Covered by Desjardins

Desjardins began coverage on shares of Photon Control (OTCMKTS:POCEF) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

POCEF opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. Photon Control has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $2.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average is $1.54.

Photon Control Company Profile

Photon Control Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of optical sensors and systems to measure temperature and position. The company offers fiber optic temperature probes that measure temperature in harsh environments. It also provides single channel and multi-channel temperature sensing products.

