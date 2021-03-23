Piper Sandler Weighs in on The Allstate Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for The Allstate in a report issued on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $3.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.25.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on The Allstate in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Allstate has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

NYSE ALL opened at $112.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate has a one year low of $68.86 and a one year high of $117.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $4,354,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in The Allstate by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 327,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,210,000 after buying an additional 52,745 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 31.06%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

