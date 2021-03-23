PIVX Market Cap Hits $77.58 Million (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. One PIVX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.19 or 0.00002167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PIVX has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. PIVX has a total market capitalization of $77.58 million and approximately $4.92 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PIVX alerts:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00006865 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 46.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC.

PIVX Coin Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,180,592 coins. PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org.

PIVX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIVX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIVX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.