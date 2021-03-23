Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target Lowered to $49.00 at Craig Hallum

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $88.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist cut Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Plug Power from $14.50 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Plug Power from $79.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Plug Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.27.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $38.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.91 and a beta of 1.81. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.02 and a 200 day moving average of $33.87.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. Equities analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul B. Middleton sold 216,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $7,611,511.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,657 shares in the company, valued at $8,489,410.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 573,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $37,732,499.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 855,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,294,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 966,881 shares of company stock valued at $52,087,130 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the third quarter worth $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

