PolarityTE (PTE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 30th. Analysts expect PolarityTE to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PolarityTE stock opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.22. PolarityTE has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $2.38. The company has a market cap of $79.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.29.

Get PolarityTE alerts:

In other news, CEO David B. Seaburg sold 31,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $34,140.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 880,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,264. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.55.

PolarityTE Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for PolarityTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolarityTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.