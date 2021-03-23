Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Price Target Increased to $38.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from $38.00 to $38.50 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PWCDF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Power Co. of Canada from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Power Co. of Canada from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. CIBC increased their price target on Power Co. of Canada from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TD Securities increased their price target on Power Co. of Canada from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.79.

PWCDF opened at $26.76 on Friday. Power Co. of Canada has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $27.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.51.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company with interests in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

