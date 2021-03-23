PPL (NYSE:PPL) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Mizuho

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PPL. Wolfe Research restated a peer perform rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of PPL to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of PPL from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of PPL to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.18.

Get PPL alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $29.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. PPL has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $30.94.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPL will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.76%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $734,146.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,090.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $129,042.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,499,161.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,897 shares of company stock valued at $996,674. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter worth about $1,277,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in PPL by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,085,000 after purchasing an additional 19,617 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Read More: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.