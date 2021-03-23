PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) Receives Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PQ Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PQ Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of PQ Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PQ Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.79.

Shares of PQ Group stock opened at $16.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 52.10 and a beta of 0.90. PQ Group has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $281.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.78 million. PQ Group had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 5.47%. PQ Group’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PQ Group will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PQG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in PQ Group by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 193,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 29,290 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in PQ Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in PQ Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in PQ Group by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in PQ Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

About PQ Group

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, Performance Materials, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

