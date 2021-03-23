Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($2.85) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) – Piper Sandler cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.85) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.70). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ FY2023 earnings at ($3.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.55) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.20) EPS.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

Separately, Wedbush increased their price target on Praxis Precision Medicines from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAX opened at $36.68 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.94. Praxis Precision Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $60.95.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.49).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAX. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $275,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $315,000.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.