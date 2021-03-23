Prelude Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,422 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 80.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $3.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.47. 28,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,873,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.81. The company has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.50 and a 200-day moving average of $136.80. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.23 and a 12 month high of $162.60.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALXN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $139.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.83.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

