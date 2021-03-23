Prelude Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 161.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 138,245 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WisdomTree Investments were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 151,919 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 48,216 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 9,647 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 459.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 423,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 347,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, CFO Amit Muni sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $399,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WETF traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,413. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.49. The stock has a market cap of $909.38 million, a PE ratio of -57.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.81 and its 200-day moving average is $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WETF shares. Morgan Stanley cut WisdomTree Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $6.60 to $7.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.07.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

