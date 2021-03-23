Prelude Capital Management LLC Has $866,000 Stock Holdings in ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) by 512.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,654 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,937 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ANGI Homeservices were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 406,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 75,452 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,128,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,136,000. Finally, White Square Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANGI traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.66. The stock had a trading volume of 10,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,579,510. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. ANGI Homeservices Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $19.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,648.65 and a beta of 1.88.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $359.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.17 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other ANGI Homeservices news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $121,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 308,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,737,218.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 76,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $1,364,259.22. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 664,420 shares in the company, valued at $11,786,810.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,037 shares of company stock worth $2,331,081. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.99.

ANGI Homeservices Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

