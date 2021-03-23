Prelude Capital Management LLC Has $942,000 Stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MLCO. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 41.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.30. 13,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,690,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.98, a PEG ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 1.76. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.02.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.82 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 45.84% and a negative net margin of 37.56%. Equities research analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MLCO shares. Macquarie lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. CLSA raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.23.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

