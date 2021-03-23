Prelude Capital Management LLC Invests $763,000 in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 581.4% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Teradyne news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 18,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total value of $2,241,477.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,459,970.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total transaction of $4,135,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,251.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 294,122 shares of company stock valued at $34,499,975 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TER traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, hitting $116.09. The stock had a trading volume of 17,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,242,141. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $43.32 and a one year high of $147.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.18.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $758.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.22 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TER. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.71.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

