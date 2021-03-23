Prelude Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Prelude Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,067 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in Twilio by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in Twilio by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in Twilio by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in Twilio by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 5,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in Twilio by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO George Hu sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.53, for a total value of $1,677,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.49, for a total value of $1,081,955.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,542 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,093. 6.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Twilio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Twilio from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.36.

NYSE:TWLO traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $361.30. The company had a trading volume of 14,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,324,763. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $389.15 and a 200 day moving average of $329.16. The company has a market cap of $61.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.69 and a beta of 1.51. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.25 and a 1 year high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. On average, analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

