Prelude Capital Management LLC Takes $1.09 Million Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Synopsys by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 958,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,395,000 after purchasing an additional 519,161 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 21.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,363,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $505,757,000 after purchasing an additional 424,781 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Synopsys by 21.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,794,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,965,000 after purchasing an additional 315,099 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 12.8% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $575,565,000 after purchasing an additional 305,000 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Synopsys by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,157,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,968,000 after purchasing an additional 245,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNPS traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $236.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,276. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.90 and a 52 week high of $300.91. The company has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a PE ratio of 55.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.81.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $970.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.37, for a total transaction of $1,716,425.64. Also, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.62, for a total transaction of $6,224,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,235,501.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,483 shares of company stock worth $15,856,487. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.75.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

