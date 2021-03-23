Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:PRLD)

Prelude Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:PRLD) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, March 24th. Prelude Therapeutics had issued 8,325,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 25th. The total size of the offering was $158,175,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prelude Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prelude Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

Get Prelude Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of PRLD stock opened at $58.39 on Tuesday. Prelude Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $95.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.32.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,888,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 920.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 637,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,587,000 after acquiring an additional 574,683 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,608,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,691,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

Further Reading: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.