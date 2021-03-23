Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Hits New 12-Month High at $119.00

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$119.00 and last traded at C$118.60, with a volume of 12675 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$117.84.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PBH. CIBC raised their target price on Premium Brands from C$108.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Premium Brands from C$128.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Premium Brands from C$116.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$127.67.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$108.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$101.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.21, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.81.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

